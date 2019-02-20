Red Deerians arrested with vehicles stolen from Drumheller

Drumheller RCMP arrested three Red Deerians in connection with stolen vehicles. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Three Red Deer residents were recently charged in connection with vehicle thefts in Drumheller.

Drumheller RCMP said three people were arrested for allegedly possessing two stolen vehicles on Feb. 11. Upon further investigation, police also found number of stolen identity documents, stolen ski equipment, and an iphone.

Shae-Lee Lynn Phillips, 21, and Kenton Wood, 25 were each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and failing to comply with an recognizance.

Isaiah Nobel, 20, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Suspects were also charged with multiple breaches of conditions and had multiple outstanding warrants.

Phillips and Wood will remanded into custody and will appear in Drumheller provincial court on Friday. Nobel was released from custody with conditions and will also appear in on Friday.

Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590, or your local police department. To remain annonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.



