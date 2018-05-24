Red Deerians asked to share ideas for 2019 budget

Red Deerians have yet another opportunity to share their ideas for Budget 2019.

Every year, City of Red Deer administration builds a budget based on city council’s priorities and financial direction.

The city is inviting residents and community groups to share their thoughts and concerns for the 2019 capital and operating budgets. There are no restrictions to length, format or content of the submission.

Craig Curtis, city manager, said several residents at the Budget Open House had an opportunity to convey their ideas.

“But we want to make sure everyone has had the opportunity,” he said.

“Balancing the needs of Red Deer with the current economic situation remains a strong priority when planning for our community’s prosperous future, and working with you, our citizens, is an imperative part of this plan.”

The input submitted will ensure the city’s agenda reflects the community’s needs.

Budget 2019 submissions emailed at feedback@reddeer.ca

Or they can be mailed to:

Legislative Services department

The City of Red Deer

PO Box 5008, Red Deer, AB T4N 3T4

For more information about the city’s budget, visit www.reddeer.ca/budget.