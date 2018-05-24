Red Deerians asked to use extra caution to prevent fires with increase in poplar fuzz

Red Deer Emergency Services encourages residents to take extra caution to prevent fires this season.

At this time of year, the department responds to an increased number of fires due to the large amount of poplar fuzz.

As poplar fuzz is highly combustible, these fires can move quickly and can be challenging to extinguish.

Emergency services encourage proper disposal of smoking materials or any other potential source of ignition is important as many fires are started in this manner.



