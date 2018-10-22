Red Deerians await local cannabis stores

So far 31 stores in Alberta awarded licence to operate

Preparations are underway for the opening of Fire & Flower cannabis store, at 105-3119 49th Ave. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

None of the 31 licensed cannabis retailers so far in Alberta are located in Red Deer or central Alberta.

There are 10 stores in Calgary, six in Edmonton, three in Hinton, three in Medicine Hat, two in Fort Saskatchewan, and one each in Spruce Grove, Devon, Stony Plain, St. Albert, Sherwood Park and Lethbridge.

“The listing is a data base of retailers that have been awarded a licence to operate a store. Not necessarily all of these will be in operation yet, because some still have to work through logistics such as getting their product in, or getting their staffing needs in place,” said Heather Holmen, a spokeswoman for Alberta, Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.

Recreational cannabis became legal in Canada less than a week ago and retailers require approvals from both the municipality and the provincial agency.

Holmen said the AGLC process includes background checks of all investors or partners, a financial review and more. On site inspections look at security, steel-enforced storage, locked display cabinets and other requirements.

“It is quite comprehensive and a number of steps that need to be filled.”

Ten cannabis retail stores around Red Deer have been approved by the city’s development officer.

Fire & Flower, of Edmonton, has opened five stores so far in Alberta, according to its website, and plans to open a store in Red Deer at 105-3119 49th Ave., off 32nd Street.

The City of Red Deer says there’s room for an estimated 35 stores in the city.

Rules require cannabis retail stores to be 300 metres apart, 300 metres from schools and playgrounds, and located along either arterial routes or in the downtown.



