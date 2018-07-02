Red Deerians build motorcycle and win first place in Calgary show

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look

There are motorcyclists enthusiasts, and then there are two Red Deer residents – Kyle Schultz and Matthew Daly.

Schultz, 25, has been building motorcycles with his friend Daly for the past four years. In the past two months, the duo has been working every waking hour on their 1984 Honda CB650 to enter a build-your-own-bike show in Calgary. All the hard work paid off when the duo took first place in the inagurual Ran When Parked Show Saturday in the modern category.

“Honestly such an amazing feeling especially because I didn’t really expect to win anything, I just wanted to go have fun, and meet people who enjoy the same stuff,” said Schultz Monday.

It was the first time the pair entered a vintage/antique/custom bike show competing against nearly 70 custom-made bikes in two categories – pre-and-post 1984 models.

The two Red Deerians, and high school friends, named the motorcycle “Jim West”, because of its “outlaw” look and the added horseshoe foot pegs. Jim West is taken from the movie The Wild Wild West, starring Will Smith as Civil War hero James West.

Winning probably had to do with the amount of effort that went into the project, said Schultz, who is a motorcycle mechanic trade student.

“I think a lot of it had to do with the hand-made aspect to it, and you can see the hard work that went into it. (It’s) not absolutely perfect, but it’s just something somebody took the time to do. They didn’t go to a catalogue and order parts and bolt them on there,” he said.

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look – something Schultz has always admired.

Many of the parts on the motorcycle were from years of the pair collecting parts at swap meets.

“We swapped the gas tank on it, we made the sheet metal rear fender by hand, we made the side panels as well,” said Schultz. “We tried to make our own exhaust pipes, the handle bars – we found at swap meets.”

The duo also built their own intake system, exhaust system, and worked on various fabrication parts such as brake and shift linkages, and manufactured all the paint and body work on the motorcycle.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

Just Posted

Red Deerians build motorcycle and win first place in Calgary show

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

World Cup players juggle national team and fatherhood

MOSCOW — Having a baby is even more important than playing in… Continue reading

IOC commits hundreds of millions to 2026 host city, Calgary mulling bid

CALGARY — The International Olympic Committee has committed to contributing US$925 million… Continue reading

Trump: WTO needs to change ways or US will do ‘something’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that… Continue reading

Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university

LONDON — Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow… Continue reading

Things to know about abortion and the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights is emerging as a litmus test for the… Continue reading

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

European Union moves against Poland for its new court law

BRUSSELS — The European Union opened another rule-of-law procedure Monday against Poland… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month