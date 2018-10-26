Red Deerians can help measure poverty in Canada

Statistics Canada wants Canadians to take the market basket measure survey to determine Canada’s official poverty line. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance wants Central Albertans to help Statistics Canada accurately measure low income and poverty.

From October 15 to January 31 Canadians can take a Statistics Canada online survey to measure poverty according to the cost of living in their community.

Data collected will be used to measure low income based on the Market Basket Measure which is the tool the federal government recently announced will be used to determine Canada’s official poverty line.

“We’ve never had a single measurement of poverty. Depending on how you measure it, it looks different,” said Lori Jack, poverty reduction alliance policy committee chair.

She said the Market Basket Measure one of the three strategies that have been used to determine poverty.

“But to have a consistent one that we might measure year over year for a period of time might give us a much deeper understanding of poverty than we’ve ever had before because we haven’t had a common way of identifying, labelling and talking about poverty.”

The measurement looks at the cost of a basket of goods (food, shelter, clothing, transportation and other necessary goods and services) that individuals or families require to meet their basic needs and achieve a modest standard of living.

Wherever people live across the country, if they cannot afford the cost of this basket of goods and services in their particular community, they will be considered to be living below Canada’s Official Poverty Line.

Jack said the poverty line is definitely not consistent across Alberta.

“Fort Mac compared to Red Deer cost of living wise, it’s like night and day. It’s just not comparable.

“We usually gets stats for Calgary or Edmonton and we have to figure out what that means for Red Deer because things aren’t dramatically different, but they are different.”

All submissions are completely anonymous.

For more information visit www.statcan.gc.ca



