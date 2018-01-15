Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags.

In an Advocate poll, readers were asked if Red Deer should ban the use of single-use plastic bags. The question has been a hot topic after Montreal recently banned the use.

Fifty-one per cent or 74 votes were against banning plastic bags. Forty-four per cent or 64 votes voted to ban the bags. Four per cent or six votes were undecided. The two-week poll received 144 votes in total before closing on Jan. 13.

People took to Advocate’s Facebook page to post their thoughts.

Some people said almost every plastic bag that makes it into their homes gets used in smaller garbage in the bedrooms and bathrooms.


