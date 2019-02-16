Red Deerians encouraged to make mitten donations during the Games for those in nee

Red Deerians are reminded to warm the hands of those in need through the Mitts for many Campaign.

During the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, athletes, coaches and spectators have been invited to drop off mitts to support the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

Mayor Tara Veer Red Deer, like many Alberta centres, has “very real social challenges,” while also experiencing extreme cold temperatures.

Veer believes area residents will want to help out by donating new or gently used mittens to a bin at the Gary W. Harris Canada Centre. The mitts will be distributed to the Mustard Seed for distribution to people in need.

“The City of Red Deer is excited for the opportunity to support the “Mitts for Many” program to ensure all Red Deer citizens are able to keep warm this winter,” said Veer.

“Our community has been transformed because of the Canada Winter Games… may we all bring a pair of …mittens to donate to a fellow Red Deerian in need, and join our country in leaving our community better than we found it.”

The Mitts for Many project represents the 2019 Games’ social legacy.