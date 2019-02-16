Red Deerians encouraged to make mitten donations during the Games for those in nee

Mitts for Many drop-offs accepted at Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

(Advocate file photo).

Red Deerians are reminded to warm the hands of those in need through the Mitts for many Campaign.

During the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, athletes, coaches and spectators have been invited to drop off mitts to support the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

Mayor Tara Veer Red Deer, like many Alberta centres, has “very real social challenges,” while also experiencing extreme cold temperatures.

Veer believes area residents will want to help out by donating new or gently used mittens to a bin at the Gary W. Harris Canada Centre. The mitts will be distributed to the Mustard Seed for distribution to people in need.

“The City of Red Deer is excited for the opportunity to support the “Mitts for Many” program to ensure all Red Deer citizens are able to keep warm this winter,” said Veer.

“Our community has been transformed because of the Canada Winter Games… may we all bring a pair of …mittens to donate to a fellow Red Deerian in need, and join our country in leaving our community better than we found it.”

The Mitts for Many project represents the 2019 Games’ social legacy.

Previous story
Red Deer Games stuffie Waskasoo is a hit

Just Posted

Red Deer Games stuffie Waskasoo is a hit

Alberta premier gives the mascot a boost

Red Deerians encouraged to make mitten donations during the Games for those in nee

Mitts for Many drop-offs accepted at Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

THE CANADIAN PRESS HOUSTON, B.C. — Coastal GasLink says it has suspended… Continue reading

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

Syrian chocolatier to hire, mentor refugees: ‘They come here to contribute’

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A one-time Syrian refugee who founded a thriving Nova… Continue reading

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

South African activists try to protect endangered pangolins

JOHANNESBURG — As World Pangolin Day is marked around the globe, Saturday,… Continue reading

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt, B.C.

Greg and Gerry Latham spent Friday morning scrambling to pack up family… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual assault: British newspaper

LONDON — A British newspaper says police in London are investigating an… Continue reading

Graham: U.S. should be stronger on Canadians detained in China

MUNICH — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday the response by the… Continue reading

Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader… Continue reading

Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Welcome message from the mayor

On behalf of Red Deer city council, the City of Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read