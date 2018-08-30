Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Red Deerians are getting fed up with needle debris from drug users.

On Wednesday morning a South Hill resident said she found used syringes thrown in her recycling box.

The resident, who did not want to use her name, said she saw four people in a Jeep pull into the back alley behind her home at about 6:30 a.m. When they left she found two syringes in her blue recycling box.

A few hours later she found more syringes and debris spread across the back alley.

Adam Lidgren, Red Deer BMX president, said needle litter is a continuous problem at the BMX track Great West Adventure Park near downtown.

“I find them all over down there, new and used, to the point where we have to do a daily inspection before we allow any kids to come into our fenced area because people just jump the fence, and use on our property, and leave the needles,” Lidgren said.

“For the past couple of years there’s been needles, but I found this year to be really bad.

“It’s getting out of hand. Not just down there — everywhere,” said Lidgren who found needles at a Collicutt soccer field about a month ago.

Lidgren said he takes photos of the debris he finds and contacts the city’s parks department who will send someone out to clean it up. The city will also clean up the area before big BMX events.

“It’s kind of embarrassing when I have to tell people to keep your kids away from wooded areas and grass areas.”

Lidgren said the BMX group has a clean up kit to get rid of needles found in areas that need to be cleaned up immediately to protect riders.

He said having needle drop boxes around the community is not the solution.

“Somebody who’s just shot up, the last thing they’re thinking about is disposing of their needle properly when they’re high. Yes there are some responsible drug users, but most of them are not, in my mind.”

Residents can call the city at 403-342-8238 to ask for city workers to clean up needle debris.

If people are willing to carefully clean it up themselves they can drop the needles off at Fire Stations #1 and #2, and the Fire Station headquarters which have 24-hour drop boxes. Many pharmacies accept needles, as well as Turning Point.

Aisley Miles, program manager with harm reduction agency Turning Point, said some drop boxes in and around the downtown have larger slots so people can drop in entire sharps containers instead of individual needles, and the larger slots have helped.

Turning Point has set up 11 drop boxes in the community, and its outreach workers also help with syringe cleanup at homeless camps.

Tricia Hercina, the city’s social planning manager, said the city is definitely seeing an increase in needle debris which is directly related to the opioid crisis.

“I don’t know that there’s any where it isn’t happening because drug use isn’t isolated to a certain population type, or demographic, which spreads it out over the city,” Hercina said.

She said needles are a symptom of the addiction problem.

“Ultimately as a community we want to solve the addiction problem. Prevention is the best medicine in this case.”



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

