Red Deerians invited at Mayor’s Garden Party June 27

Red Deerians are invited to join Mayor Tara Veer at the Mayor’s Garden Party June 27.

The afternoon party, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at City Hall Park, will feature musical entertainment and refreshments.

Accessible parking is available on Ross Street (north of City Hall Park) for Action Buses, handicap accessibility and load in/out zones.

In the event of inclement weather, the Mayor’s Garden Party will be relocated to the Collicutt Centre Field House (3031 30 Avenue).

For additional information, contact Culture Services at 403-309-4091 or culturemailbox@reddeer.ca.



