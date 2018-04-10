Red Deerians show their hockey sticks in support of Humboldt

A Red Deer resident put out 15 hockey sticks honouring those who died and survived in the recent Humboldt bus crash. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

A Red Deer “hockey mom” showcased 15 hockey sticks Tuesday on her front porch to honour those involved in Friday’s Humboldt bus crash.

Lisa Yetter, from Inglewood, is like many social media users, who were posting pictures of their hockey sticks, on their front porches with hashtags like #PutYourSticksOut.

My son put our sticks out yesterday. #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/aqk8Ahk9ct — Jaclyn Mac (@mamajaclyn) April 10, 2018

Having a 13-year-old hockey player and a five-year-old soon-to-be-hockey-player at home, Humboldt tragedy “really hits hard,” for Yetter.

“I have cried a lot over this, and I know a lot of people who have cried over this as well,” she said.

Her older son, Kobe Earles, has been playing hockey for the past eight seasons.

“And we did travel on the bus this season to Medicine Hat on January 29 – in mid-winter,” she said.

As a hockey mom and a Canadian, she said, she is doing her part by sending thoughts and prayers to those involved in the bus crash. She has also made a small donation to a go fund me page for Humboldt, and plans to make another donation Wednesday when the Red Deer Minor Hockey hosts its annual end-of-the-year barbecue.

“We pretty much live and breathe hockey for ten months of the year,” said Yetter.

The story is similar for Red Deer’s Ryan Hunter, a teacher and football coach at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, who also put a hockey stick outside his home in Inglewood.

The football coach said he has played hockey “since he could walk,” and wanted to show his support for Humboldt and for all the families involved.

He said a tragedy of this magnitude reaches deeply for everyone – especially hockey fans.

Although, in the more recent years, Hunter has moved towards football, hockey has always been close to his heart.

“Hockey has always been at core of my values,” he said.

Another reason why Humboldt was “heartbreaking” is because the football team travels in buses for games.

“Seeing that comradery that kids develop on buses and then realizing the loss of that magnitude they’re going through is really heartbreaking,” he said.

On Monday, Lindsay Thurber students were encouraged to wear green (Humboldt team colours) and had a moment of silence to honour those who died and survived.

While some other Red Deerians had their houses lit up in green and gold colours.

Red Deer Minor Hockey has left the sticks for the boys #PutYourSticksOut #prayingforHumboldt pic.twitter.com/19O8Sq0G2U — Al Sim (@Simrdwn33) April 10, 2018

Here is our picture. #sticksoutforhumboldt#💚💛 pic.twitter.com/m2POpr6DfX — Michelle Weatherill (@goalieparent66) April 10, 2018

Six Albertans were among the 15 who died in the collision. Former Red Deer Optimist Chief Graysen Cameron, 18, of Olds survived the collision.

The posts were honouring those who died and survived when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus collided with a transport truck near Tisdale, Sask.



