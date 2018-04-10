A Red Deer resident put out 15 hockey sticks honouring those who died and survived in the recent Humboldt bus crash. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deerians show their hockey sticks in support of Humboldt

A Red Deer “hockey mom” showcased 15 hockey sticks Tuesday on her front porch to honour those involved in Friday’s Humboldt bus crash.

Lisa Yetter, from Inglewood, is like many social media users, who were posting pictures of their hockey sticks, on their front porches with hashtags like #PutYourSticksOut.

Having a 13-year-old hockey player and a five-year-old soon-to-be-hockey-player at home, Humboldt tragedy “really hits hard,” for Yetter.

“I have cried a lot over this, and I know a lot of people who have cried over this as well,” she said.

Her older son, Kobe Earles, has been playing hockey for the past eight seasons.

“And we did travel on the bus this season to Medicine Hat on January 29 – in mid-winter,” she said.

As a hockey mom and a Canadian, she said, she is doing her part by sending thoughts and prayers to those involved in the bus crash. She has also made a small donation to a go fund me page for Humboldt, and plans to make another donation Wednesday when the Red Deer Minor Hockey hosts its annual end-of-the-year barbecue.

“We pretty much live and breathe hockey for ten months of the year,” said Yetter.

The story is similar for Red Deer’s Ryan Hunter, a teacher and football coach at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, who also put a hockey stick outside his home in Inglewood.

The football coach said he has played hockey “since he could walk,” and wanted to show his support for Humboldt and for all the families involved.

He said a tragedy of this magnitude reaches deeply for everyone – especially hockey fans.

Although, in the more recent years, Hunter has moved towards football, hockey has always been close to his heart.

“Hockey has always been at core of my values,” he said.

Another reason why Humboldt was “heartbreaking” is because the football team travels in buses for games.

“Seeing that comradery that kids develop on buses and then realizing the loss of that magnitude they’re going through is really heartbreaking,” he said.

On Monday, Lindsay Thurber students were encouraged to wear green (Humboldt team colours) and had a moment of silence to honour those who died and survived.

While some other Red Deerians had their houses lit up in green and gold colours.

Six Albertans were among the 15 who died in the collision. Former Red Deer Optimist Chief Graysen Cameron, 18, of Olds survived the collision.

The posts were honouring those who died and survived when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus collided with a transport truck near Tisdale, Sask.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe Rotary Club presents $6,000 cheque for memory care residents

Just Posted

Celebrating 20 years of running in Red Deer

The 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K and Kids’ Run are Sunday, May 20

Central Alberta’s rough economy takes a toll on visual art spaces

Red Deer’s art scene has seen better days, says a gallery-goer

78 tickets issued during seatbelt campaign

Officers targeting speeders in April

New surgery equipment needed for Humane Society

$7,800 required for anesthetic monitor

Recycling pilot project coming for ag plastics

Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer counties backing project to recycle grain bags

UPDATED: Central Albertans gather at Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Humboldt families remembered in prayers

PHOTOS: Yoga and storytelling at Red Deer Public Library

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Via awards $46-million contract to Cad Railway to refurbish ‘Canadian’ cars

MONTREAL — Via Rail has awarded its second multimillion-dollar contract in a… Continue reading

‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall starfighter from scrap

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man has hand-built the dream ride of… Continue reading

New luxury hotel will cost $792,000 a night – and be 200 miles up

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise,… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees… Continue reading

“I am sorry”: Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

WASHINGTON — After privately assuring senators that his company will do better,… Continue reading

Advocacy group presses N.S. government to ban private plasma companies

HALIFAX — A national advocacy group is pressing the Nova Scotia government… Continue reading

Fox giving bigger role to ex-Bush aide Perino

NEW YORK — When Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg made the media rounds in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month