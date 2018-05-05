WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Dozens of Central Albertans took part in a rally outside the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Saturday in support of building the Kinder Morgan pipeline. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

More than 100 Red Deerians made it clear they want the Kinder Morgan pipeline to be built.

Rally 4 Resources held a rally to support the Trans Mountain expansion project Saturday at the corner of Gaetz Avenue and 32 Street by the Sheraton Hotel, where the UCP Founding AGM was held.

“I hope the pipeline gets built – it’s plain and simple. I hope that we can remove some of the red tape to get more projects going,” said Haley Wile from Red Deer.

While the rally was held near the UPC Founding AGM, Rally 4 Resources is non-partisan. Wile said she was happy to see so many Central Albertans come to the rally.

“Everyone’s out here because we all support Canadian energy and we also support pipelines. We realize the importance of pipelines is prosperity for the whole country,” she said.

Rally attendees held up signs asking drivers to show their support by honking.

“There are a lot of people who are maybe too shy to come out or they’re busy, but if they have an opportunity to drive by and give a honk, they feel like they’re a part of something really important,” Wile said.

Wile said there is always more that can be done to get the pipeline built, but she appreciates the work of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

“They’re very confident and so are we – this project will get built and we’re excited about it. Canada’s excited about it,” she said.

Bill Greenwood, another Red Deerian attending the rally, said the federal government is getting in the way of the project.

“The feds don’t want Trans Mountain to go through. Their inaction on this is very telling and they think somewhere along there will magically be something to replace this commerce,” he said.

Greenwood said he’s tired of governments interfering with “perfectly good commerce.”

“We have multiple levels of government standing in the way of perfectly good, perfectly safe and very profitable commerce that pays for thousands of government jobs,” said Greenwood.

The oil industry provides a source of energy everyone needs, Greenwood added.

“Nobody can get through the day without using carbon-based fuels in some fashion, unless they’re partying like it’s 1492,” he said.

Red Deer’s Jim Martin, a former pipeline welder, said it’s important the pipeline gets built.

“I’m sick and tired of all the bureaucratic BS holding us back,” Martin said.

Martin said the government needs to expand the oil industry, not limit it.

“It’s ridiculous we only have one customer, and that’s the United States. It’s obvious we should have customers all over the world,” Martin said.

For more information on Rally 4 Resources, visit www.rally4resources.com.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Richard Sigurdson and Bill Greenwood hold a banner during a rally in support of building the Kinder Morgan pipeline outside the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)