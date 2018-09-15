Recovering addict James Olafson, from Red Deer, shared his story at Red Deer Recovery Day at City Hall Park Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians reflect on recovery

It’s been a long road to recovery for Red Deer’s James Olafson.

Olafson said he’s battled alcohol addiction for 25 years and began recovery in 2014. He has relapsed twice since beginning recovery, but has now been sober for three-and-a-half years.

“One of the things with recovery is that you have to want it,” he said. “Some people aren’t quite at that point. I didn’t want to admit I had a problem, but once I hit the bottom I had to admit it.”

Olafson was one of several Red Deerians who shared their story at the fifth Red Deer Recovery Day in City Hall Park Saturday. He said an event like this is important for the community.

“It’s awesome … to speak about your journey,” he said. “It’s an honour to be a part of this day. I feel really grateful to have a platform to share my story and to hear other people’s stories.”

Olafson said people with addictions face a number of challenges each day, including dealing with the stigma that comes with being an addict.

“There are supports out there, but getting people to get those supports is tough.

“It’s hard seeing other people suffer and struggle, especially on the streets here downtown because of addiction and mental illness, which kind of go hand-in-hand,” he said.

Olafson said Red Deer needs a treatment centre where recovering addicts can deal with the trauma they’ve suffered.

Jenna Pattison, social media co-ordinator for iRecover Addiction Treatment Centres, which organized Red Deer Recovery Day, said the event was a success.

“We’re down here spreading the word of recovery and supporting the recovering community,” he said. “We’ve had some really good conversations. Everyone is staying positive despite the cold weather.”

There are iRecover Addiction Treatment Centres located in Tees, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Palm Springs, California.

Holding Recovery Day events helps build a sense of community, said Pattison.

“All these people have each other to lean on. It offers an immense amount of support and offers some hope to those suffering from addiction,” she said.


The fifth Red Deer Recovery Day was held in City Hall Park Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

