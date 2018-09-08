WATCH: Red Deerians ‘XPlore’ new sports

Hudson and Braedan Turcotte from Red Deer try fencing in the Servus Arena Parking lot at XPlore Sport Day Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians got to try new ways to play at the fourth annual XPlore Sport Day Saturday.

The event, which was held at Rotary Recreation Park, including Servus Arena, Golden Circle, Recreation Centre and Red Deer Tennis Club, featured more than 20 different sports clubs from Central Alberta.

Barb McKee, City of Red Deer recreation superintendent, said this year’s XPlore Sport Day was a big success.

“There are lots of interactive things going on, giving Red Deerians a chance to try something new,” said McKee. “It’s very spread out so it’s hard to appreciate how many people there are here … but it’s busy.”

The event changes locations every year.

“We do that intentionally to give focus to different amenities and facilities we have,” said McKee. “This is the event’s first year down here and we’re certainly taking advantage of all the facilities on site.”

McKee said local sports clubs are “the heart” of the city.

“When I look around today I’m reminded just how many of our community opportunities are delivered by volunteers and parents who are really passionate about keeping kids active,” she said.

The goal of Saturday’s event is to get people to see how diverse Red Deer’s sporting community is, said McKee.

“There’s something for everyone (who wants) to give active living opportunities a try.

“We’re very much a hockey-loving community, but out here you can get a taste of just about anything. It doesn’t matter whether it’s indoor, outdoor, summer or winter – the clubs come out and get some exposure for their sport,” she said.

Some of the clubs at the event include the Exalta Gymnastics Club, Red Deer Horseshoe Association and Nuclear Free Roller Derby.

As a volunteer for a local sport group, McKee said the event is a great opportunity to advertise.

“We can spend a lot of money trying to get our word out there and attract participants, but this focused one-day trade show is cost effective and gets people out to learn about less common sports,” she said.

Visit www.reddeer.ca/xploresport for more information.



Ruby Butler, from the Exalta Gymnastics Club, shows off what she can do in the Servus Arena Parking lot at XPlore Sport Day Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Emma Brant tries figure skating in Servus Arena at XPlore Sport Day Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)