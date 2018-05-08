Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games planning on track, says organizer

Some 1,254 volunteers have signed up to help during Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games so far.

That leaves all of 3, 755 volunteer spots left to fill.

But 2019 Canada Winter Games CEO Scott Robinson is unfazed by the challenge of recruiting so many more volunteers. The closer it gets to game-time, starting Feb. 15, 2019, the more excitement there will be — and the more people will want to be part of it, he predicted.

Robinson believes many Red Deer-area residents are still waiting to see whether they will be around during the Games before making a commitment.

“We’ve had a good response,” he said, and more recruitment sessions and promotional events are planned.

On May 15, the Games committee plans to release the route for the first cross-country torch relay associated with the event. The application/nomination process for torch bearers will also be revealed.

Meanwhile, Robinson said all the sports venues in Red Deer are coming together with the completion of the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre at Red Deer College, and the Servus Arena and pavilion at Great Chief Park in Red Deer.

Some ‘small adjustments” will be made this summer to ski courses around River Bend Golf Course, he added. And an elevator installation is starting this spring in the chalet at Canyon Ski Resort. Work will be completed in the fall, skirting summer wedding receptions at the facility.

Work is also underway this spring to transform the front yard of the old Central Elementary School into the Games plaza.

The Games Committee is working with a few artists — yet to be revealed — to create three-dimensional works for the plaza, and to design the Games medals. Robinson said concepts are being discussed; The finished works need to be reflective of the Games spirit.

He added plenty of opportunities will be available for cultural and performing groups to become involved. Auditions will be held in the late summer or fall for participating in the opening and closing ceremonies.

For more information, please visit www.canadagames.ca/2019.



