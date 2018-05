A portion of 43 Street in Red Deer will be closed starting next week.

The street, between 54 and 55 Avenues, will close from Tuesday to May 29 while water service is installed for a property in the area.

There will be no through traffic for the duration of the closure. Detours will be available using 32 Street or 55 Avenue.



