Red Deer’s 50-metre pool project is ‘alive and not going away,’ say supporters

Some of the local aquatic centre supporters who pushed the city to proceed with the project. From left back are Roy van der Sluis and Darcy Waddle; in front are Brian Gallaway and Lynne Mulder. (Advocate file photo).

Red Deer’s swim community is celebrating finally making progress on getting a new 50-metre competition-quality pool started.

After 20 years of pushing the project to the back burner, Red Deer City Council opted to spend $7 million over two years in 2019 and 2020, to plan the location, scope and details designs for the pool and dive tank.

The project’s “still alive and it’s not going to go away, so I’m choosing to feel positive about it,” said supporter Lynne Mulder, a former city councillor on Wednesday.

Mulder admitted she would be happier if construction on the aquatic centre was accelerated by a few years. It’s still slotted at this time for 2025-27 as the city is concerned about rising debt during a fiscally challenging economy. But she believes this time-frame can be moved up as money from government grants or fundraising is found.

Central Alberta Aquatics Centre chair Brian Gallaway said he’s glad to be moving forward in determining the logistics of the pool location and design. “There’s still a lot of work to do, we’re getting it moving.” he added.

Several locations for the new pool were discussed Tuesday, with administration’s top recommendations being either a redeveloped Red Deer Recreation Centre, or a stand-alone new facility at Timberlands within the Agora Complex, which would include St. Joseph’s School and a future public high school.

Staff considered a spot in the northwest corner of the city, near Hazlett Lake, but found land servicing costs would be $35 million alone, with a further undetermined amount needed for land acquisition. Council was told this location would delay pool construction even further.

By comparison, land at the Agora Complex is already owned by the city, said Mulder, who prefers this more central location.

She feels Coun. Frank Wong and others who want the new pool in North Red Deer could still have their wish, since this site is north of Ross Street and would be highly accessible to North Red Deerians through the future Northlands connector road. It will link North Red Deer to 30th Avenue with a new bridge over the Red Deer River.

The Timberlands location is also preferred by Roy van der Sluis, president of the Red Deer Sliver Sharks Masters Swim Club. He believes a new building could be designed to better accommodate what the local swim community needs and envisions.

Van der Sluis will be pushing for a pool and separate dive tank, even though a combination of the two would be cheaper to build. Apart from being with the Silver Sharks swim club, van der Sluis said “I am a big public user of pools,” and he believes separating the pool from the dive tank would allow the facility to better serve the community at large.

The project’s costs will be revealed in the detailed project design. Rough estimates presented to council were drawn from comparisons of other 50-metre pools that were recently built. They put the project in the $70-million area, which is down from a previous estimate of $110-million.

“Now it’s more in the ball-park, more reasonable and realistic,” said Gallaway.

Mulder hopes the project can go ahead soon after the design phase is completed, as construction costs and interest rates escalate the longer it is delayed.

Coun. Vesna Higham, who was vocal about her support for the aquatic centre, said it’s council’s intent to bring the construction forward as much as possible. But much will depend on the scope of the project, she added.

Ironically, costs would have been much lower if the 50-metre pool was built 20 years ago when the Collicutt Centre was constructed with a smaller pool, said Higham. “But the swim community has told us they are ready to do fundraising” and seek sponsorships.



