Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in the Bower Place parking lot this weekend.

The 37th annual Bower Place pancake breakfast takes place this Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. It is also a kick off event for the annual Westerner Days at Westerner Park from July 18 to 22.

The pancakes are free. There will also be musical entertainment, kids activities and all kinds of pancakes.

Bower Place expects about 6,000 hungry attendees.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County election candidates drop legal bid for review of voting problems

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s Reading College mixes learning with fun to give students a promising future

Public school program at RDC helps Grade-two-ers catch up on literacy skills

Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County election candidates drop legal bid for review of voting problems

Request for judicial review claimed that some people voted in both town and county elections

Horse euthanized after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede

B.C. animal rights group says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Updated: Peavey Mart donates $100,000 for cross-country ski trail lighting

Lighting expected to be ready by this winter and will be used for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Maskwacis RCMP seeking information on woman fatally struck by vehicle

Maskwacis RCMP believe a woman found dead early last Friday on the… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: We’re all in it together

My battle scars are adding up. While I stared facedown in the… Continue reading

Spraying pesticides on your lawn won’t prevent ticks: N.S. chief medical officer

HALIFAX — As the number of reported Lyme disease cases in Canada… Continue reading

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month