Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in the Bower Place parking lot this weekend.

The 37th annual Bower Place pancake breakfast takes place this Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. It is also a kick off event for the annual Westerner Days at Westerner Park from July 18 to 22.

The pancakes are free. There will also be musical entertainment, kids activities and all kinds of pancakes.

Bower Place expects about 6,000 hungry attendees.



