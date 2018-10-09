Red Deer’s Boys and Girls Club gets $20,000

Photo from Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer and District Facebook page

The Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer and District has received $20,000 from the Canada Post Community Foundationtion to boost its rural programs.

“These funds will help us to develop and deliver the programs and services for rural communities in our serving area,” says Jacquie Boyd, executive director of Youth HQ. “We are very grateful for this grant from the Canada Post Community Foundation.”

Rural communities have fewer programs to engage youth and children, and a need exists for accessible and affordable opportunities for young people, says the Boys and Girls Club.

The organization provides a safe, barrier-free place for children and youth to enjoy a variety of activities that promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity. Youth can pursue interests under the guidance of positive peer and adult mentorship in after-school and out-of-school programs.

The Canada Post Community Foundation’s mission is to support registered charities, school programs or local initiatives that benefit children. The foundation has handed out more than $6 million to more than 500 community organizations across Canada.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter