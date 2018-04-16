(Photo contributed).

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games need thousands of more volunteers

Come sign up in person on Saturday, April 21

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games Committee is hosting a volunteer open house on Saturday, April 21.

Anyone wanting to help out with the largest sporting event in Red Deer’s history can come sign up, then “join us for treats and prizes,” according to the Games website.

Games committee president Scott Robinson said about 5,000 volunteers are needed when Red Deer hosts the the Canada Winter Games from Feb. 15 to March 3 2019.

“We need everything from social media bloggers to people helping with transportation, ticket-takers and food services.”

Nineteen sports will be part of the 2019 Canada Winter Games, which will draw up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches and more than 20,000 visitors.

The Saturday open house, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ing and McKee building at 2830 Bremner Ave., is being held in honour of Volunteer Week for those who are more comfortable signing up in person, instead of through a website.

The volunteer site at canadagames.ca/2019 opened on Feb. 15 and has had about a thousands people sign up so far. It’s a great start, said Robinson, but a lot more people are needed.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old by Feb. 1 of next year.

The Red Deer Canada Winter Games Committee is also looking for designs for next year’s awards medals. “We’ve had a good response,” so far, said Robinson, but the competition is open until April 27.

The committee is also taking expressions of interest from local performance artists and groups about performing during the Games.

There are a variety of opportunities, including the opening and closing ceremonies, multi-day arts and cultural festival, entertainment at the Athletes’ Village, and performing for spectators at venues.

According to the website, performances can be indoor or outdoor and may take place in the afternoons or evenings. Expressions of interest can be made online at canadagames.ca/2019/call-local-performing-artists.

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge
Red Deer sees snow and rain Monday

