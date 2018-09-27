Red Deer Advocate file photo

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games preparations impress

Chefs de mission in town this week to check on progress give high marks to organizers

If medals were handed out for Games preparation, Red Deer would be sporting gold.

“I’ve heard nothing but the highest marks from the chefs de mission,” said David Patterson, president and CEO of the Canada Games Council.

More than 30 chefs de mission and team representatives have been in Red Deer this week to tour Games facilities and check out food, accommodation and travel plans for the 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches expected to come to the Games.

Red Deer organizers have clearly put the needs of athletes and coaches front and centre every step of the way, said Patterson.

“(Chefs de mission) are very experienced in Games and they know what it’s supposed to look like right now. They’re very pleased with what they see.”

Pat Lechelt, Team Alberta’s chef de mission, said the chefs are here to see the plans, check out venues and opportunities to talk to volunteers and Games organizers.

“It’s been amazing. They’ve done an amazing job,” said Lechelt.

Chefs from other provinces have been equally impressed.

“The preparations for these Games for Red Deer are going very, very well,” she said. “We’ve got so much detail and it’s five months out and it’s looking amazing.”

Lechelt says the Games will be an opportunity not to be missed.

“Honestly, I highly recommend that, not just people from Red Deer but all of Alberta, to come and enjoy the experience of the Games.

“We only get them every 26 years or so. It’s a privilege and an honour to host them and I think Red Deer is going to do Albertans proud.”

Team Alberta will be one of the biggest teams coming with 340 athletes, coaches and managers expected to participate. Alberta athletes will participate in all 19 events.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer
Next story
Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Just Posted

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games preparations impress

Chefs de mission in town this week to check on progress give high marks to organizers

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer

To be held indoors at Pioneer Lodge

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Billionaire businessman represents himself in small claims court, loses $2,572

Halifax billionaire John Risley, one of Canada’s richest people and a leading… Continue reading

Feds try to pull cloak of secrecy over court case on pipeline spy allegations

OTTAWA — Federal lawyers want closed-door hearings in a high-profile court case… Continue reading

Most Read