Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games preparations impress

Chefs de mission in town this week to check on progress give high marks to organizers

If medals were handed out for Games preparation, Red Deer would be sporting gold.

“I’ve heard nothing but the highest marks from the chefs de mission,” said David Patterson, president and CEO of the Canada Games Council.

More than 30 chefs de mission and team representatives have been in Red Deer this week to tour Games facilities and check out food, accommodation and travel plans for the 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches expected to come to the Games.

Red Deer organizers have clearly put the needs of athletes and coaches front and centre every step of the way, said Patterson.

“(Chefs de mission) are very experienced in Games and they know what it’s supposed to look like right now. They’re very pleased with what they see.”

Pat Lechelt, Team Alberta’s chef de mission, said the chefs are here to see the plans, check out venues and opportunities to talk to volunteers and Games organizers.

“It’s been amazing. They’ve done an amazing job,” said Lechelt.

Chefs from other provinces have been equally impressed.

“The preparations for these Games for Red Deer are going very, very well,” she said. “We’ve got so much detail and it’s five months out and it’s looking amazing.”

Lechelt says the Games will be an opportunity not to be missed.

“Honestly, I highly recommend that, not just people from Red Deer but all of Alberta, to come and enjoy the experience of the Games.

“We only get them every 26 years or so. It’s a privilege and an honour to host them and I think Red Deer is going to do Albertans proud.”

Team Alberta will be one of the biggest teams coming with 340 athletes, coaches and managers expected to participate. Alberta athletes will participate in all 19 events.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter