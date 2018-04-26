Todd Simenson and dance partner Jinelle Themig danced to disco music at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer. (Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer’s Celebrity Dance Off raises thousands for Games plaza

The “legacy celebration space” is a step closer to reality, says Games chair

The 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off raised $420,000 for the Canada Winter Games Plaza project.

The event’s co-chair Christine Moore says, “We are absolutely delighted that our community responded once again with incredible generosity.”

All the dancers exceeded their fundraising goals, raising over $420,000 for the Canada Games Celebration Plaza — “a legacy celebration space for generations to enjoy in downtown Red Deer,” added Moore.

Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games Board Chair is very grateful, saying “Thanks to their generosity, our vision for an accessible, celebration space in the heart of downtown is one step closer to becoming a reality.”

The Canada Games Celebration Plaza is currently under construction in downtown Red Deer. The plaza will be an accessible celebration space that will host a major arts and cultural festival during the 2019 Canada Winter Games time and remain as a place for Central Albertans to gather after the Games are over.

Radford added, the plaza “will be an incredible legacy that will share the magic of the Games for generations to come.”

Over 800 people attended this year’s Celebrity Dance Off at the Red Deer Sheraton on Saturday, April 14. It featured eight celebrity dancers, who were paired with professional dancers.

