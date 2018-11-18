Volunteers including Red Deer Emergency Services members were loading up one of the fire trucks with toys collected at Christmas Wish Breakfast Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Donations go to Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau

Offer free food, and they will come.

That may not always be the case, but it was true for the third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast Sunday. Red Deerians flocked to Black Knight Inn and earned free eggs and bacon in exchange of a new, unwrapped toy for Central Alberta children.

The number of people in attendance, despite of the cold, icy weather conditions, surpassed last year’s count about halfway into the morning. Lynn Van Laar, Christmas Wish Breakfast chair, didn’t have exact figures but she noted there was a lineup at the door.

Last year’s attendance was about 700 people, she said.

The event is special to all those involved, but holds a special place for Van Laar who wants to ensure every child has a present to open on Christmas.

“When I was young, my mom had to tell me on some years that there wasn’t any money for Christmas so I know what that feeling is like, and I don’t want kids or parents to have to go through that.”

She said the community comes together to put on the holiday event – from sponsors, to volunteers, including local firefighters.

This year the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity donated about $5,500 for toys.

Mark Stadnick, a fire medic with Red Deer Emergency Services, said the charity raises funds throughout the year and supports the Christmas Wish Breakfast – a prominent event for the charity.

“It’s a key event, we are involved in handful of community events throughout the year, but this a big event for us,” he said adding that the charity will continue to support it in the future.

All the toys collected are donated to the Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

Ken McMullen, Red Deer Emergency Services chief, said he couldn’t be more proud to see everyone including his department volunteers supporting the event to make sure Christmas is a special time for every child in the community.

“Every time I turn around, there’s a new member (of the Red Deer Emergency Services),” he said, referring to those volunteering.

The three organizers noted the “feel-good” spirit of the event, which aims to help families during the holiday season and to make it special for all Central Alberta families.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Mark Stadnick, a fire medic with Red Deer Emergency Services was loading up one of the fire trucks with toys collected at Christmas Wish Breakfast Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Lynn Van Laar cozies up with her beagle named Hank in her Red Deer home. She started the Christmas Wish Breakfast in support of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau and the Salvation Army. (File photo/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Grassroots video rants and Braveheart spoofs engage B.C. referendum voters
Next story
Former Red Deer Nursing Home site will be used for new seniors lodge

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Donations go to Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

‘Blow themselves up:’ Police worried about butane hash oil extractions at home

CALGARY — Alberta law enforcement officials say they are worried that the… Continue reading

Data suggests violence rising in Winnipeg remand jail; union says meth a factor

WINNIPEG — Newly obtained statistics point to increasing violence at the Winnipeg… Continue reading

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Trump on Khashoggi death tape: ‘No reason for me to hear it’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said there is no reason for him… Continue reading

Searchers in California fires step up efforts ahead of rain

CHICO, Calif. — Searchers combing a Northern California town levelled by a… Continue reading

Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars” fans will soon be able to pilot… Continue reading

Macron, Merkel seek common approaches to Trump, euro

FRANKFURT — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel consulted… Continue reading

Children of migrants living in U.S. pushing up American asylum-seeker numbers

OTTAWA — As Canada grapples with an influx of irregular asylum seekers,… Continue reading

Grassroots video rants and Braveheart spoofs engage B.C. referendum voters

VICTORIA — Homemade videos by a Vancouver filmmaker featuring scenes of his… Continue reading

‘Quebec is an embarrassment’: Province urged to do more on cybersecurity

MONTREAL — On Sept. 10, municipal employees in a region between Montreal… Continue reading

Disturbing school bullying videos are a teachable moment, advocates say

Advocates say shocking new videos showing extreme bullying offer parents and educators… Continue reading

Most Read