Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Volunteers including Red Deer Emergency Services members were loading up one of the fire trucks with toys collected at Christmas Wish Breakfast Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Offer free food, and they will come.

That may not always be the case, but it was true for the third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast Sunday. Red Deerians flocked to Black Knight Inn and earned free eggs and bacon in exchange of a new, unwrapped toy for Central Alberta children.

The number of people in attendance, despite of the cold, icy weather conditions, surpassed last year’s count about halfway into the morning. Lynn Van Laar, Christmas Wish Breakfast chair, didn’t have exact figures but she noted there was a lineup at the door.

Last year’s attendance was about 700 people, she said.

The event is special to all those involved, but holds a special place for Van Laar who wants to ensure every child has a present to open on Christmas.

“When I was young, my mom had to tell me on some years that there wasn’t any money for Christmas so I know what that feeling is like, and I don’t want kids or parents to have to go through that.”

She said the community comes together to put on the holiday event – from sponsors, to volunteers, including local firefighters.

This year the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity donated about $5,500 for toys.

Mark Stadnick, a fire medic with Red Deer Emergency Services, said the charity raises funds throughout the year and supports the Christmas Wish Breakfast – a prominent event for the charity.

“It’s a key event, we are involved in handful of community events throughout the year, but this a big event for us,” he said adding that the charity will continue to support it in the future.

All the toys collected are donated to the Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

Ken McMullen, Red Deer Emergency Services chief, said he couldn’t be more proud to see everyone including his department volunteers supporting the event to make sure Christmas is a special time for every child in the community.

“Every time I turn around, there’s a new member (of the Red Deer Emergency Services),” he said, referring to those volunteering.

The three organizers noted the “feel-good” spirit of the event, which aims to help families during the holiday season and to make it special for all Central Alberta families.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mark Stadnick, a fire medic with Red Deer Emergency Services was loading up one of the fire trucks with toys collected at Christmas Wish Breakfast Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff