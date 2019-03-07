Red Deer’s Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Narnia the musical this month

It’s on March 8-17 at New Life Fellowship

Take a tuneful trip through the back of a wardrobe into the magical world of Narnia with Cornerstone Youth Theatre’s new musical.

More than 60 Central Alberta youths will be presenting the musical Narnia, based on the first book of C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia series.

It tells of a British siblings who discover a wintry world through the back of a storage cupboard. It’s ruled by a wicked queen who wants to enslave all inhabitants of Narnia, including the talking animals. Her greatest foe is Aslan, the great lion, who returns to the land to begin an epic battle against evil.

The children learn lessons of courage, unselfishness and wisdom as they help Aslan try to conquer the sorceress Queen Jadis to bring spring back to Narnia.

Along the way, the characters get swept up in various melodies, including Aslan’s On the Move, and Narnia (You Can’t Imagine).

Artistic director Stephanie Orr hopes this plucky family musical will also make the audience’s spirits soar.

Narnia, the musical, is on from March 8 to 17 at the New Life Fellowship, 20 Kelloway Cresc. in Red Deer.

For more information about dates, times and tickets, please visit www.CornerstoneYouthTheatre.org.

A scene from the Cornerstone production of Narnia. (Contributed photo).