Red Deer’s Craig Schmitt placed first once again at Woody’s Marathon

When Craig Schmitt runs in the annual Woody’s RV Marathon in Red Deer, he does not look back.

That’s because he worries a fellow racer, Brendan Lunty, of Camrose, would run right past him.

But that didn’t happen on Sunday, when Schmitt finished first in the 42.2 km race with a time of 2:46:26.92.

“I never look behind me because I feel Brendan would be five steps behind, and so I don’t want to know,” said Schmitt, at the 20th annual event.

“He pushes me to be my best at the same time, so I appreciate running with him a lot.”

Lunty finished in fourth place this year with a time of 2:57:03. Dave Van Reeuwyk of Camrose took second place at 2:55:02.12.

Last year Schmitt finished first with a time of 2:44:37.77, after taking second place to Lunty several years in a row.

“Last year I won and I felt the pressure to do it again this year, and it worked out,” he said.

The 39-year-old said the last nine kilometres of the race went “rather slow” for him due to an injury in August when he fell on his hip.

He said he was happy and proud of his effort on Sunday.

The Red Deer native said he enjoys participating in the family-friendly event and the scenic race course.

Rhonda Loo, who lives outside of Brooks, participated in the race for the third time Sunday. She echoed Schmitt’s thoughts.

Loo was the first female marathoner with a time of 3:16:04.89.

“It’s a beautiful course,” she said Sunday. “Very few courses I can say that are like this that I really enjoy.”

Jennifer Mann of Stauffer, was the second female marathoner at the finish line with a time of 3:25:33.58.

Joedy Dalke, of Ferintosh, finished first in the male half marathon with a time of 1:18:16.56. Adrian Christ, of Edmonton, came in second, with a time 1:19:09.56.

Kristen Spady of Red Deer finished first female half marathon with a time of 1:21:49.98 while Jen Moroz of Vancouver came in second with a time 1:23:21.43.

Kieran McDonald and Morgan Lawley of Edmonton took first place in the male and female 10 km race with a time of 34:18.67 and 38:24.06 respectively.

Curtis Marquart, Woody’s RV Marathon race director, said runners keep coming back every year because they enjoy the scenic course that takes them through areas around McKenzie Trails, Heritage Ranch, Bower Ponds and Three Mile Bend.

In the 20th annual event Sunday, more than 1,250 people took part in the race from Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan.

Marquart said participants ranged from seven-year-olds and seniors around 70 to 80-year-olds.



