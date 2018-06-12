(Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer’s DBA needs more help dealing with special events

City council approves fund transfer to hire temporary worker

Red Deer’s Downtown Business Association is increasing staff to prepare for the Canadian Finals Rodeo this fall and the 2019 Canada Winter Games next winter.

The association’s executive-director Amanda Gould asked council for a transfer of $18,000 from the DBA reserve funds to the organization’s operating budget.

She explained this amount — not requested during the city’s budget discussions — is needed temporarily (in 2018) to deal with an increase in workload in preparation for the two big sporting events the city is hosting.

The funds will pay for an extra part-time position.

Gould urged council to act urgently, given the quick approach of the Canadian Finals Rodeo, which will be held at the Centrium from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4. The Canada Winter Games will be held throughout the city, starting from Feb. 15, 2019.

City council approved the funds transfer on Monday. Although the Downtown Business Association operates autonomously from the city, its budget must be approved by council.

