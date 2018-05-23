The downtown Red Deer market draws in hundreds of shoppers to Little Gaetz Avenue each Wednesday afternoon. (Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Get set for live music, locally grown farm produce, fresh baking — and craft beer.

Red Deer’s first Wednesday market of the season is preparing to hit Little Gaetz Avenue from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 30 with free cupcakes and balloons to celebrate its 10th season.

Reusable tote bags will also be given away to the first 100 customers, said Piper McArthur, event co-ordinator and farmers market manager for the Red Deer Downtown Business Association.

This year there will be 25 vendor booths featuring everything combustible. “There are no crafters this year,” added McArthur— but there will be floral vendors, along with booths selling locally grown veggies, home-made jams and breads.

There will also be more of a craft beer and spirits selection than last year: “We have wine and two craft beer vendors,” said McArthur.

“People really love how curated the vendors are,” she noted, since only producers offering “super high-quality” goods are allowed into the Wednesday farmers market, which is smaller than Saturday public market at the Memorial Centre.

People who like stopping by after work have told McArthur they like that this market is easy to get in and out of, without maneuvering through a maze of aisles to find their favourite booths.

Many returning vendors have been part of the Wednesday market since it started, or shortly after. They include Innisfail Growers, Klein Farm, Cale’s Perogies, Markerville Berry and Vegetable Farm and West Country Kettle Corn.

As usual, a live concert will set the mood. Performing on the Ross Street Patio from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 30 is The Vintage 45’s band. Underside Pattern will take the stage on June 6, Wiklund vs Wiklund on June 13, Ryan Marchant on June 20, and Supertrucker on June 27.

The Wednesday market will run weekly to Oct. 3.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again
Next story
Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Just Posted

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Think you have a lot of yard work to do? This crew… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month