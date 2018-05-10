A Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre appreciation BBQ, previously held near City Hall Park. (Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer’s first-ever Respect Day will be marked May 25

Family activities, live music at City Hall Park

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre wants to stress this empowerment message with the first-ever Respect Day, marked on Friday, May 25, at City Hall Park.

The free family event from 3 to 6 p.m. will feature live music, a charity barbecue, dancing, information booths, and kids activities.

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre members will also be running an information booth with a raffle prize, at the first Red Deer farmer’s market of the season on May 19 in the Memorial Centre parking lot.

May is Sexual Violence Awareness Month and “every Albertan deserves to live free from sexual harassment and assault,” said Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who called sexualized violence “a crime of power and control.”

Workplaces and campuses need to be safe places, she added, and everyone needs to tackle the inequality at the root of this violence that most impacts girls and women.

Notley’s government launched a new Commitment to End Sexual Violence that was developed through much consultation with front-line workers, advocates and survivors. The Commitment brings government ministries, and community organizations together to deliver a co-ordinated response to sexual violence in Alberta.

This month, Red Deer’s Central Alberta Sexual Assault Centre is marking the second anniversary of its unique 24-hour Sexual Assault Text and Webchat Crisis Line (1-866-956-1099). It’s the first service of its kind in the province, through which those in need can text and be connected with a trained volunteer for immediate crisis support.

The non-profit support centre invites all Central Albertans to join the conversation by using the hashtag #SVAM for Sexual Violence Awareness Month, and to participate in the iRespect challenge by using the hashtag #iRespect on social media.

For more information, please visit www.casasc.ca


