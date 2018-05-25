Oliver Craven eats some perogys at Food Truck Friday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Canival Cinemas space praised by customers and vendors

Dozens of fast-food connoisseurs gave Red Deer’s new Food Truck Friday location the thumbs up during a sweltering noon-hour gathering at Carnival Cinemas.

Space for more food trucks, tables, parking — and that fundamental of all needs, washrooms — gave the new theatre parking lot space the edge over the former spot on Ross Street.

“Oh, I really think it’s fantastic. There’s so much more room for many different people here than in the downtown,” said Sheiligh Welling, who plans to become a regular.

“I love it here,” added Rehima Alli, who came down for lunch with her toddler son Anakin. Not only is there a nice variety of food — from grilled cheese to several ethnic selections — but “it’s a chance to build community.”

Seven of the kitchens-on-wheels made it to the official opening of food truck season in Red Deer and their long customer line-ups wound around the east-side of the theatre. Berries ‘n Bowls, was joined by Queen Bees Frites and Sweets, Chedda’ Heads, Simply Spice, The Stache, Zinger Rings/Mini Donuts and Junior Beans.

There was still lots of room for additional food trucks, should the new location really catch on in future.

(More to come, including video).

 

Berries ‘n Bowls server Hazel Keys takes customer orders. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Rehima Alli and son Anakin love the new Food Truck Fridays location at Carnival Cinemas. (Photo LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

The first Food Truck Friday of the season attracts a big crowd in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Owen Keith, 3, gets a big greeting from Waskasoo, mascot for the 2019 Canada Winter Games, at Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/

Owen Keith, 3, and Waskasoo at Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

The Razz, a guilt-free granola, fruit and smoothie lunch from Berries ‘n Bowls. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

