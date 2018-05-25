Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Dozens of fast-food connoisseurs gave Red Deer’s new Food Truck Friday location the thumbs up during a sweltering noon-hour gathering at Carnival Cinemas.
Space for more food trucks, tables, parking — and that fundamental of all needs, washrooms — gave the new theatre parking lot space the edge over the former spot on Ross Street.
“Oh, I really think it’s fantastic. There’s so much more room for many different people here than in the downtown,” said Sheiligh Welling, who plans to become a regular.
“I love it here,” added Rehima Alli, who came down for lunch with her toddler son Anakin. Not only is there a nice variety of food — from grilled cheese to several ethnic selections — but “it’s a chance to build community.”
Seven of the kitchens-on-wheels made it to the official opening of food truck season in Red Deer and their long customer line-ups wound around the east-side of the theatre. Berries ‘n Bowls, was joined by Queen Bees Frites and Sweets, Chedda’ Heads, Simply Spice, The Stache, Zinger Rings/Mini Donuts and Junior Beans.
There was still lots of room for additional food trucks, should the new location really catch on in future.
(More to come, including video).