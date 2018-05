The G.H. Dawe Community Centre will be closed Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The closure is due to a private function being held at the facility.

Early morning lane swim will run as scheduled, as the facility is open to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. The facility re-opens at 4 p.m.

Kidz Place Child Minding will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.



