Red Deer’s indoor trampoline park announces closure

Jump 360 in Red Deer announced it has closed its doors citing increased costs, including a quadrupling of its insurance rates. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Citing mounting costs, Red Deer’s indoor trampoline park recently announced it was closing it’s doors.

Jump 360 Red Deer, one of three locations in Canada, announced last week that it would cease operations.

According to a May 18 Facebook post, the biggest reason Jump 360 closed was due to a large increase in the business’ insurance costs, “quadruling what we were paying.”

“Higher wages and public perception, fewer customers visitng the park, increased taxes have all contributed to the decline and ultimate demise of Jump 360 Red Deer,” reads the post.

The trampoline park opened in May 2016. Located at 6833 66th St. in Red Deer, it offered thousands of square feet of trampolines and jumping opportunities.

There are two other locations in Canada, Kamloops and Edmonton. Even though the businesses are separately owned and operated, Jump 360 Edmonton has agreed to honour gift cards and punch cards purchased from the Red Deer location. But they will only be honoured between May 18 and June 18.

Party deposits are being refunded and the company says they have tried to contact all respective parties. Anyone not recieving correspondence is asked to email info.reddeer@jump360.ca.

“Jump 360 Red Deer was a dream to bring fun and fitness to Red Deer, something to bring families together and to provide a great destination for the people of Red Deer. We worked hard to develop a safety program that far exceeded even the U.S. standards. We are grieved to be closing our doors and sad for this outcome. Thank you to all of you who continued to support us. We truly had fun and loved seeing the smiles on your faces.”

Attempts to reach Jump 360 owners on Saturday were unsuccessful.



