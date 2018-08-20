Red Deer’s Jordan Baptie hopes stolen guitar will be returned

Jordan Baptie knows the odds are not in her favour.

The 23-year-old who lives in Red Deer had a guitar and a keyboard stolen from her car last week while parked in Calgary. The Morris acoustic guitar that was stolen, belonged to her mother who died almost nine years ago.

Baptie had parked her car overnight on the street at a friend’s house in Southwest Calgary, while she departed on a red-eye flight to Washington, D.C.

When she landed, her friends informed her the car had been broken into and the guitar and keyboard were missing.

She explained over the phone on Monday that the Yamaha keyboard had been found, but the guitar is still missing.

“A friend called us and let us know my vehicle had been broken into and things were stolen. I was on the phone with the insurance company basically all day. My vehicle was parked there for less than 12 hours,” Baptie said.

While she said there aren’t too many defining features on the guitar, it holds plenty of sentimental value for her.

Baptie, who has been playing music in various forms since she was a child, dusted off her mother’s old guitar last year. She even performed with it at her father’s wedding on the August long weekend.

“It was sitting there just collecting dust. I play keyboard and piano for a long time, so I thought I might as well pick up guitar. It’s a lot easier to lug around a guitar,” she said.

“Played it at my dad’s wedding, that was good. Played and sang for that. That was the last time I played it before it got stolen.”

She knows it may be a long shot to get the guitar back, but she hasn’t lost all hope.

“The guitar itself looks like just a plain acoustic guitar, which is pretty challenging,” she said.

“I would love to get it back, because it does mean a lot. If I don’t, it is what it is … I think at this point it’s probably sold or who knows.”

The Morris acoustic guitar, which has a burgundy strap, was in a hard, black case with some old sheet music.

Baptie is asking people to keep an eye out on buy and sell sites for the guitar and also notify the police or email her at jordandenaeb@gmail.com.



