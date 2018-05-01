WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard sets sights high as it embarks on $500,000 fundraising campaign

The Lending Cupboard is moving into a new building, and now they need some financial support to renovate their new office.

The empty unit in a north end commercial development will house the medical supply library starting on Aug. 1.

But the Lending Cupboard Society needs to raise $500,000 to transform the building into offices, storage space, a repair bay and more located at 7803 Gaetz Ave.

“Our total ask is half a million dollars,” said Bradley Williams, Lending Cupboard Society board vice chair. “That will cover the cost of the new facility, a new van and a small portion into the initial operating costs, because it will be much higher than it has been.

“But we’re all very confident the community will step forward and be a part of this and help out.”

Lynn Wilson started her association with the Lending Cupboard as a board member, but when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she came to rely on their services.

“I broke my hip and had to access equipment for my recovery,” said Wilson. “When my aging mother came to Red Deer, she didn’t have to bring her equipment with her because she could borrow from the Lending Cupboard.

“I didn’t think I’d be sitting here with a walker and the Lending Cupboard makes it easier. I’m still in my own home.”

Currently, the Lending Cupboard is in a downtown office with about 3,500 square feet of space. Their new space is almost double the size at 6,200 square feet.

Last year, the Lending Cupboard served about 10,000 customers, 65 per cent of whom were seniors. They serve clients throughout Central Alberta, from Wetaskiwin in the north to Drumheller and Carstairs in the south to Rocky Mountain House in the west to Stettler in the east.

A seven-year lease agreement has been signed at the new location and though they move into the space on Aug. 1, the Lending Cupboard Society hopes to raise the $500,000 by the end of the year.

Founded in 2006, the Lending Cupboard provides medical equipment to those who need it. They have an inventory of more than 9,100 items and lend out 1,300 pieces of medical equipment every month. Equipment available includes wheelchairs, bed rails, bath lifts, air casts, hydraulic lifts and walkers.

For more information on the fundraiser and how to donate visit www.lendingcupboard.ca.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

