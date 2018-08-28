Mustard Seed hosted its first Employment Readiness Fair on Tuesday. (Photo from Mustard Seed Twitter)

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

About 45 people came out to Mustard Seed’s first ever Employment Readiness Fair on Tuesday afternoon.

The fair ran for about two hours with services like career counselling, mock interviews, resume and cover letter support, hair cuts, and more.

Byron Bradley, Central Alberta managing director with Mustard Seed, said his organization would absolutely hold another fair, but first they want to look at what worked well and what they could be improved.

“It was great to see we could offer something new to the community of Red Deer,” Bradley said.

On site employment professionals were from Diversified Staffing Services, MC College, Dress for Success Central Alberta, and Career Assistance Network. All services are free.

He said most people wanted help with their resume. Six employment coaches from Mustard Seed in Calgary were on site to help them with resumes, including digital resumes and setting up email for job seekers.

He said job readiness support includes helping build people’s confidence when they feel hopeless. Providing people with a professionally designed resume and a hair cut can make all the difference.

“Often getting a job interview isn’t the largest hurdle,” Bradley said.

Most of the people who came out to the fair were regular Mustard Seed clients, but there were a few new faces, he said.

Kerry, one of the people who came out for help, said at 60 years old, job hunting was difficult.

“I came to Red Deer thinking there were jobs here, but it’s been tough over the last several years. I have been out of work since the winter and today (the Mustard Seed employment coach) is helping me with a cover letter and resume. She will help my resume stand out from others.”


