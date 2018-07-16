A student counters some anti-Syrian protestors who gathered in Red Deer in May of 2017. (Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

Andrea Lacoursiere is Red Deer’s new face in the fight against racism.

She was hired to be the City of Red Deer’s new equity co-ordinator. Her job is to promote tolerance and inclusion in the Red Deer area, which has seen an influx of more minority newcomers in the last few years.

Equity co-ordinator positions are part of a two-year contract, funded by the Alberta Human Rights Commission, in five Alberta communities also including Calgary, Edmonton, Wood Buffalo and Lethbridge.

Her new role will present new challenges for Lacoursiere, but spins around an age-old problem.

Lacouriere has been bothered by racism ever since she witnessed, as a child, her older part-Dene half-sister being taunted by kids at school. “It’s been a personal motivator in my work,” she said.

As a teen, Lacoursiere joined the STOP (Students and Teachers Opposing Prejudice) group formed by former Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School teacher Darren Lund. Later, she became part of Red Deer’s Welcoming and Inclusive Communities Network.

Most recently Lacoursiere held the marketing, funding and community development positions at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. While there, Lacoursiere became more familiar with the violence perpetrated against First Nations women while helping with the Walking With My Sisters exhibit a few years ago.

Although her new equity co-ordinator position won’t allow her to become a personal ombudsman, she said she’ll help anyone who wants to file an official complaint through the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

She also plans to hold grant application workshops to help groups apply for funding from a new provincial anti-racism grant program. It sprang from the results of a provincial report, Taking Actions Against Racism, initiated by Alberta Education Minister David Eggen after the 2017 Quebec mosque shooting, in which six people were killed and 19 injured.

The Alberta Human Rights Commission funded the five community equity co-ordinator positions after its recent report Your Voice: Advancing Human Rights in Alberta found most Albertans felt disconnected from the commission, which had no grassroots representation.

Lacoursiere expects her new role to become more defined as she works with various groups in the Red Deer area.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park
Next story
British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

Just Posted

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The park’s north bridge is being rebuilt to ensure safety

Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

Incident happened in Mountain View County about 10:50 p.m.

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Central Alberta. Residents in… Continue reading

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA — Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking… Continue reading

British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to… Continue reading

‘City of icebergs:’ Study says 100s of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

The statistics in her recently published paper say it all: hundreds of… Continue reading

U.S. hits back with WTO challenge against Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States fired back Monday at the Canadian government’s… Continue reading

Croatia gears up to give heroes’ welcome to World Cup team

ZAGREB, Croatia — Fans are pouring in from throughout the country as… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month