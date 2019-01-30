Red Deer’s Notre Dame High School students to kick up their heels in ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’

Young hoofers at Red Deer’s Notre Dame High School are learning a more animated skill set these days.

Students taking the stage in Do You Wanna Dance? are required to shake their groove thing and boogie on down in musical numbers set to pop tunes from the 1960s to ’90s.

“This show is completely different than anything we have done recently,” said director Stephanie Layden.

The light-hearted Jukebox Musicals production that will be presented Feb. 7-9 at the Memorial Centre has high-energy numbers that give students a chance to hone their dancing skills — from disco to new wave, R&B and soul.

Full of campy characters, Do You Wanna Dance? is set in a SnapHappy, Ohio, where everybody loves to dance — except the mayor’s new wife.

After Mayor Pete’s spouse, Mona Lightfoot, literally pulls the plug on the May Day celebration, all of the SnapHappy kids come together to take a stand against a new dance tax that’s been levied on town residents.

The family-friendly story is about what a community can achieve when people come together for a common cause.

