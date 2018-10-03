A closure notice is taped to the front door of The Phoenix restaurant in north Red Deer. Alberta Health Services needs the establishment to correct some health violations. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet was closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

A Red Deer Chinese food restaurant was shut down by Alberta Health Services after inspectors found a lengthy list of health code violations.

Phoenix Buffet at 11-6791-50th Ave. received a notice of closure on Sept. 26. An health inspection of the premises found “conditions exist that are/may be “injurious to the public health.”

Among the list of 14 unsafe food handling offences are: unsafe thawing of high-risk foods in stagnant water, lack of adequate handwashing by food handlers, poor sanitation throughout the facility, including food equipment, unsafe food storage practices, including raw meat stored above produce, use of dirty, cracked or non-food grade containers, use of “visibly dirty items,” including dry food scoops, cups and bowls.

The restaurant owners, Yan Guang Liang and Qi Wen Zheng, were directed to correct these problems to the satisfaction of the executive officer of the Alberta Health Services, or their premises will remain closed.

Melissa Ballantyne, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services, said it’s not uncommon to have to close a food serving facility: “It’s AHS’s duty to protect public health and part of this duty includes ensuring that food is safe. AHS always attempts to work collaboratively with food facility operators to address issues and prevent risk to the public.”

Usually the violations are corrected by owners in a timely manner because they want to be able to reopen, she added. But Ballantyne noted inspectors will return to reinspect these facilities as a followup to ensure problems have been fixed.

The Alberta Health Services website actually listed three other Central Alberta establishments that are currently under closure orders because of potential health concerns.

An AHS health inspector found that food handling staff at the 3 Hwy 11A Humpty’s Family Restaurant location were not demonstrating safe food handling practices, or adequate hand-washing. The inspector also found they lacked basic food safety knowledge, that food contact surfaces and equipment were not adequately cleaned or sanitized during food preparation, and sanitizing solutions were at inadequate concentrations — among other problems.

Confirmation of a verbal closure order was made to owner Dilpreet Singh on June 1, and the restaurant remains closed.

Ed and Donna Fairweather, owners of the Wild Texan BBQ Company, 2127 Hwy 54 in Spruce View, were directed to immediately obtain a valid food handling permit from Alberta Health Services. Their restaurant was closed since May 30.

Maureen Sager, owner of Maureen’s BBQ Pit, 2402-20th Ave. in Bowden was also directed to get a valid food handling permit. Her restaurant was closed since May 25.

Previous story
Red Deer family selling hot chocolate to help STARS

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet was closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

PHOTO: Parkland Mall getting a new look on its south side

Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Bringing some ‘tribal art’ to downtown Red Deer

Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert has painted two compelling murals… Continue reading

Red Deer family selling hot chocolate to help STARS

Hot Chocolate For Helicopters to be held Saturday

AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

“We await on the timeline for the delivery of enhanced cardiac care to Central Alberta.”

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Alta. Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Motorists stranded as collisions close major highways in southern Alberta

CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading

Young woman’s doctor testifies at U.K. sailor’s trial in alleged gang rape

HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading

Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading

Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading

Children’s advocate calls on provinces to treat Indigenous kids equally

WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading

Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Most Read