Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet was closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

A closure notice is taped to the front door of The Phoenix restaurant in north Red Deer. Alberta Health Services needs the establishment to correct some health violations. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A Red Deer Chinese food restaurant was shut down by Alberta Health Services after inspectors found a lengthy list of health code violations.

Phoenix Buffet at 11-6791-50th Ave. received a notice of closure on Sept. 26. An health inspection of the premises found “conditions exist that are/may be “injurious to the public health.”

Among the list of 14 unsafe food handling offences are: unsafe thawing of high-risk foods in stagnant water, lack of adequate handwashing by food handlers, poor sanitation throughout the facility, including food equipment, unsafe food storage practices, including raw meat stored above produce, use of dirty, cracked or non-food grade containers, use of “visibly dirty items,” including dry food scoops, cups and bowls.

The restaurant owners, Yan Guang Liang and Qi Wen Zheng, were directed to correct these problems to the satisfaction of the executive officer of the Alberta Health Services, or their premises will remain closed.

Melissa Ballantyne, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services, said it’s not uncommon to have to close a food serving facility: “It’s AHS’s duty to protect public health and part of this duty includes ensuring that food is safe. AHS always attempts to work collaboratively with food facility operators to address issues and prevent risk to the public.”

Usually the violations are corrected by owners in a timely manner because they want to be able to reopen, she added. But Ballantyne noted inspectors will return to reinspect these facilities as a followup to ensure problems have been fixed.

The Alberta Health Services website actually listed three other Central Alberta establishments that are currently under closure orders because of potential health concerns.

An AHS health inspector found that food handling staff at the 3 Hwy 11A Humpty’s Family Restaurant location were not demonstrating safe food handling practices, or adequate hand-washing. The inspector also found they lacked basic food safety knowledge, that food contact surfaces and equipment were not adequately cleaned or sanitized during food preparation, and sanitizing solutions were at inadequate concentrations — among other problems.

Confirmation of a verbal closure order was made to owner Dilpreet Singh on June 1, and the restaurant remains closed.

Ed and Donna Fairweather, owners of the Wild Texan BBQ Company, 2127 Hwy 54 in Spruce View, were directed to immediately obtain a valid food handling permit from Alberta Health Services. Their restaurant was closed since May 30.

Maureen Sager, owner of Maureen’s BBQ Pit, 2402-20th Ave. in Bowden was also directed to get a valid food handling permit. Her restaurant was closed since May 25.