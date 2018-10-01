Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio coming down

Crews will start dismantling patio on Wednesday

City of Red Deer crews will begin work to remove the Ross Street patio Wednesday in preparation for winter.

The right lane on Ross Street, westbound from Veterans’ Park to 50 Ave. will be closed for a short time on Thursday to remove the patio features.

The barricades will remain in place to accommodate an event on Oct. 6. On Oct. 9, westbound traffic on Ross will be down to one lane between Veterans’ Park to 50 Ave.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to use alternate routes if possible. Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones, and obey all signs and flag persons.


