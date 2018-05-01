Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

A sure sign of spring is when the Ross Street Patio opens — even if it is a little later than usual.
City crews will be out putting the barriers, tables and umbrellas in place for a May 16 opening, just ahead of the May long weekend.
The patio’s debut was delayed a week this year because of the weather.
Free live music performances are provided by The City of Red Deer and the Downtown Business Association throughout the summer and will feature a variety of artists and genres. The first performance is May 29 at 11:30 a.m.
Events continue through Thursday, September 13 on the following schedule:
•Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday Patio Parties, 6-10 p.m. June 15, July 13, and Aug. 10
For more information, go to www.reddeer.ca/patioparties