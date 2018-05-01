Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

Justin Mundy, of Blackfalds, performs on the Ross Street Patio last year. File photo by Red Deer Advocate

A sure sign of spring is when the Ross Street Patio opens — even if it is a little later than usual.

City crews will be out putting the barriers, tables and umbrellas in place for a May 16 opening, just ahead of the May long weekend.

The patio’s debut was delayed a week this year because of the weather.

Free live music performances are provided by The City of Red Deer and the Downtown Business Association throughout the summer and will feature a variety of artists and genres. The first performance is May 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Events continue through Thursday, September 13 on the following schedule:

•Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday Patio Parties, 6-10 p.m. June 15, July 13, and Aug. 10

For more information, go to www.reddeer.ca/patioparties



