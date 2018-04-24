Red Deer’s Safe Harbour Society hosting annual Community Spring Feast May 12

The Safe Harbour Society will host its 11th annual Community Spring Feast May 12 at Fort Normandeau. (File photo by ADVOCATE staff)

A Red Deer non-profit organization will hold feast now that spring is finally here.

The Safe Harbour Society will host its 11th annual Community Spring Feast May 12 at Fort Normandeau from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be no disposables or styrofoam at the feast, which is being held to honour all the society’s relations. Attendees are asked to bring their own feast bag and anything else to make their day more comfortable.

For more information on the society, visit www.safeharboursociety.org.



