Red Deer’s Safe Harbour, Turning Point busy between hot days and opioid crisis

Agencies helping those experiencing homelessness are busier now than ever with the soaring temperatures.

Brenda Hogan, director of program development at Safe Harbour Society, said the organization’s Day Support program has been busier than usual this summer because of the hot smoky days and the opioid crisis.

Hogan said, the Day Support program, which gives people a break from the streets during the day, is running at capacity.

She said running at capacity is not new for the organization.

“The numbers are higher this (summer); it’s due to the street drugs,” said Hogan.

“That’s what the people are identifying to us, ‘they’re dope sick is the term that they use.”

Those experiencing homelessness use the Day Support program for various reasons such as when they are tired and want to rest, medical reasons, and so on.

They do not necessarily stay all day. They may take a break, leave, and may or may not come back, explained Hogan.

Turning Point executive director Stacey Carmichael said those who are experiencing homelessness have been hanging out, having a drink of water at the organization’s office.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to be out walking around and have nowhere to sit, nowhere to go when it’s 37 C outside,” said Carmichael.

“Just last week I’ve seen a couple guys walk through the doors that I thought might just pass right out from heat exhaustion.”

Around late July and early August, the organization was looking for water donations. Carmichael said the community has been generous through which the organization was able to keep their clients hydrated.

Carmichael said the number of people that come through the organization’s doors has been increasing for the past couple of years.

“That’s likely due to the opioid crisis and crystal meth,” she said.

She said about 85 to 110 people were at Turning Point every day past winter and those numbers are the same for this summer.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter