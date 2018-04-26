Red Deer’s Servus Arena parking lot to be re-constructed

The Servus Arena parking lot will look very different next hockey season.

Parking lot re-construction for the Red Deer arena begins Monday and is expected to be complete by the end of July.

The work, which involves removing the existing asphalt, repairing underground utilities, re-grading the sub-base, replacing portions of damaged curbs, improving drainage and laying new asphalt, is happening in phases to allow for limited parking.

There will be additional parking available at the gravel parking lot across 43 Street or at the Kinex Arena.

A raised pedestrian walkway will also be constructed from in front of Servus Arena to the south end of Rotary Recreation Park.

There will be temporary, intermittent lane and road closures on 43 Street later this spring while the pedestrian walkway is under construction – detour signs will be posted.

The walking track will be closed to the public May 1 to 15 while facility maintenance is underway.

The ice in the Servus Arena is out for the season.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyme Disease: A “devastating” illness for many Central Albertans
Next story
$25-a-day child care program expanded

Just Posted

Updated: Hunting Hills High School student sentenced for making online threat

16-year-old gets a conditional discharge with 12-month probation and 50 hours of community service

Butcher stabbed Johnston in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Kristin… Continue reading

Federal government finalizes regulations to reduce methane emissions

CALGARY — The federal government said Thursday it has finalized regulations that… Continue reading

$25-a-day child care program expanded

More affordable child care spaces in Red Deer

Red Deer hospital needs more mental health services, says local CMHA board chair

Two ER chairs for people in mental trauma is inadequate, says Barclay

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

Riggers looking forward to another trip to Nationals with season on the horizon

Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs

Update: Pilot likely disoriented in plane crash that killed former Alberta premier

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a plane… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues… Continue reading

Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada has turned the tables on WestJet by taking… Continue reading

Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates… Continue reading

How the government hopes to strengthen intellectual property in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled new measures on intellectual property… Continue reading

Innisfail solar project could be powering 4,000 homes in 2019

The Town of Innisfail will soon be home to a solar farm… Continue reading

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy returns to Remparts as coach and GM

QUEBEC — Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month