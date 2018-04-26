Red Deer’s Servus Arena parking lot to be re-constructed

The Servus Arena parking lot will look very different next hockey season.

Parking lot re-construction for the Red Deer arena begins Monday and is expected to be complete by the end of July.

The work, which involves removing the existing asphalt, repairing underground utilities, re-grading the sub-base, replacing portions of damaged curbs, improving drainage and laying new asphalt, is happening in phases to allow for limited parking.

There will be additional parking available at the gravel parking lot across 43 Street or at the Kinex Arena.

A raised pedestrian walkway will also be constructed from in front of Servus Arena to the south end of Rotary Recreation Park.

There will be temporary, intermittent lane and road closures on 43 Street later this spring while the pedestrian walkway is under construction – detour signs will be posted.

The walking track will be closed to the public May 1 to 15 while facility maintenance is underway.

The ice in the Servus Arena is out for the season.



