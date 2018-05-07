Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum throws spring celebration

Grace and Avery Prince observe the first barnyard animals of the season at Sunnybrook Farm in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

The chickens have come back to roost at Sunnybrook Farm Museum — and more barnyard animals are on the way.

The first festivities of the season will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, with the Spring on the Farm celebration. There will be a homemade-cookie walk, tractor pull, antique toy display, bouncy castle, wagon and barrel train rides, kids’ games and activities, a garage sale and food concession.

Admission is by donation, but a country pancake breakfast can be purchased for $8.

An animal exhibition will also be available, with donkeys, horses, calves, turkeys, pigs, rabbits, sheep and goats joining the chickens that arrived earlier this week.

Staff and volunteers at Sunnybrook Farm Museum are preparing for a busy year ahead, which will entail moving the main gates of the farm museum to the south end by the fall.

The south-side entrance will have more parking spaces, and be close to the old school house, which was set upon a concrete foundation last winter.

The farm office will be moved to the school house once interior renovations are completed later this year. It will also contain some larger event space for year-round school programming, said Nicole Parson-Admussen, the museum’s collections and interpretive manager.

Sunnybrook Farm is already popular school field trips during the warmer months. “We want to extend our season” by having a winter programs that run out of the old school, added Parson-Admussen. While details haven’t yet been worked out, but she said the social studies-focused programs will relate to life on farms in by-gone days.

There’s no word yet on what will happen after the move with the 1930s farmhouse that the museum office now operates out of.

Until the new south-side farm gates are opened, patrons of the Sunnybrook farm’s special events will find additional parking at the Academy of Learning lot, just west of the site.



