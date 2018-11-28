Red Deer’s Toys for Tickets is back – donate toy instead of paying parking ticket

Did you get a parking ticket from the City of Red Deer in November?

Parking tickets issued from Nov. 1 to 30 can be paid with a toy as part of the city’s Toys for Tickets program.

All donations go to Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

The early payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy.

Toys must be new and unwrapped in their original packaging, of equal or greater value than the amount owed on the parking ticket and accompanied by the receipt.

City website states toys for children ages 10 to 16 are in high demand.

The city website asks to consider donating items such as craft sets, art supplies, science kits, books, sports equipment, jewelry sets, electronics and headphones, movie passes and gift cards.

The city asks residents to take toy donations along with the parking ticket to the first floor of City Hall Thursday or Friday between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m.

If the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, residents will be asked to pay the difference.

The city also invites the public who have not received a parking ticket to donate toys.

For more information call inspections and licensing at 403-342-8190.



