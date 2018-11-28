Red Deer’s Toys for Tickets is back – donate toy instead of paying parking ticket

Did you get a parking ticket from the City of Red Deer in November?

Parking tickets issued from Nov. 1 to 30 can be paid with a toy as part of the city’s Toys for Tickets program.

All donations go to Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

The early payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy.

Toys must be new and unwrapped in their original packaging, of equal or greater value than the amount owed on the parking ticket and accompanied by the receipt.

City website states toys for children ages 10 to 16 are in high demand.

The city website asks to consider donating items such as craft sets, art supplies, science kits, books, sports equipment, jewelry sets, electronics and headphones, movie passes and gift cards.

The city asks residents to take toy donations along with the parking ticket to the first floor of City Hall Thursday or Friday between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m.

If the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, residents will be asked to pay the difference.

The city also invites the public who have not received a parking ticket to donate toys.

For more information call inspections and licensing at 403-342-8190.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Santa Claus Parade, Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival this weekend in Sylvan Lake
Next story
Man at Stettler restaurant tried to pay with fake $100 bill

Just Posted

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report states $906 for one-bedrooms in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom in the City of Red Deer is $906 according… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Dutch rail company to pay reparations for WWII deportations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch national railway company is setting up… Continue reading

‘Baby Boomer’ retirements will cause a huge wave of business transfers: CFIB

TORONTO — Approaching “baby boomer” retirements will result in a huge transfer… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Most Read