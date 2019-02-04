Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

A Red Deer brewery has launched official Canada Winter Games 2019 beer. Photo via Facebook/Troubled Monk

Nothing compares to watching a game and drinking cold beer for sports fans everywhere.

With Canada Winter Games 2019 coming to the city, both visitors and Red Deerians can do exactly that with the official Games beer by Troubled Monk.

Troubled Monk Brewery and Tap Room co-founder Charlie Bredo said Festive-Ale Kolsch is light and easy-drinking German style beer.

“It’s clean, crisp, really subtle but flavourful beer, and it’s great for people new to craft beer or for those who like craft beer,” Bredo said, adding it has 5 per cent alcohol content.

The flavour profile of the light beer is very approachable, he added.

The local brewery launched the official beer working alongside the Canada Winter Games 2019 committee to determine the style and the label on the can.

So far Troubled Monk has produced a few thousand cans, Bredo said, but there will be more production as the Games draw closer.

The Festive-Ale Kolsch was launched Friday, and so far the response has been positive.

“It’s something people are getting excited about – both the Games and the style of beer,” said Bredo.

This isn’t the first time the local brewery has come up with a seasonal batch of beer. This past Christmas, it came out with chocolate peppermint porter, during St. Patrick’s Day, the local brewery offers special stout, and this summer the specialty will be sour cherry beer.

“We find people into craft beers like trying new things,” he said. “It’s giving our customers a variety.”

A six-pack of the Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer will cost between $15 to $17.

Those who are interested can try out the beer at Troubled Monk’s taproom or find it at local liquor stores and restaurants.

The local brewery is a fan of the Games coming to the city and hopes Red Deerians get into the spirit of the Games and support small businesses.



