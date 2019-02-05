(Advocate file photo).

Red Deer’s utility, electric bills will increase slightly March 1

Utility and electric bills are going up by an average of $2.20 a month per household in Red Deer.

Starting on March 1, city residents will see an increase of 2.14 per cent on their utility bill and about 90 cents on their electric bill.

These slight rate increases are due to rising costs.

Utility bill are made up of fixed charges and variable charges based on water usage. This offers residents the ability to control their rates by limiting water usage. Waste collection fees are dependent on the type of household and service levels provided.

A detailed breakdown of utility rates and waste management fees is available at reddeer.ca/utilityrates

Electricity rates are comprised of distribution and local access charges and are based on the amount of electricity used. More information is available at reddeer.ca/electricutility.

