Red Deer’s wait for cath lab continues

The question of when cardiac services will be enhanced in Red Deer remain despite new reports released by Alberta Health Services. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two new reports by Alberta Health Services could be considered victories in Red Deer’s battle for more cardiac services — but the war is not over.

On Wednesday an updated needs assessment for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and the Interventional Cardiac Services Needs Assessment and Options Analysis for the province both support enhancing cardiac services including cardiac catheterization.

But when that may happen was not revealed.

“The obvious challenge now and obvious goal, … , is to be restored onto the capital plan and to get a concrete plan as to when we can get the service off the ground. That part is still an unknown, however there is a commitment, I think from everyone, to buckle down and get this done. That part is encouraging at least,” said Coun. Ken Johnston.

Johnston said the need for more cardiac services is far from new. A 2014 study showed that by 2019 Red Deer would need a cardiac service facility.

See related:

AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

Rocky-area widow pleads for better cardiac treatment for Central Albertans

Rare doctor-led meeting on the lack of hospital beds

For two years doctors have been vocal about the lack of beds and hospital services, including a cardiac catheterization laboratory to treat blocked arteries.

Without access to a local lab, and the long transfer times for the treatment elsewhere, doctors say Central Albertans have a 60 per cent higher rate of death or disability than people in Calgary or Edmonton.

Families with first-hand cardiac experience have come forward calling for a cath lab.

Recently Lillian Hay, whose husband died in March en route to Calgary, shared her family’s story and she also wanted to know when a cath lab would be up and running in Red Deer.

“I think that’s what we all need to hear, a timeline. We know the studies have been out for awhile. The facts are there. But we really need to know that timeline to know there’s end in sight – 2019 would be really nice,” said Hay, of the Rocky area.

Her late husband Grant received anti-clotting medication at the Rocky Mountain House hospital but needed to get to cath lab where a tube could be inserted in his arteries to unblock them. Neither a fixed-wing plane nor STARS air ambulance helicopter could fly him to Calgary due to a snow storm.

A ground ambulance willing to make the trip was found, but Grant suffered a second heart attack just outside Sundre.

Hay said she doesn’t want other families to wonder “what if.”

Johnston said the Hay family’s tragedy just tore at his heart.

“I know what it’s like to have a loved one air lifted to another centre to get treatment and here this poor family didn’t even have that option because of the weather,” Johnston said.

“Everyday we wait for this service we continue to risk the lives of Central Albertans. People don’t stop having cardiac issues just because we’re planning and studying. It’s a continuous, everyday reality in our city that more Central Albertans and Red Deerians are either going to die or have their quality of life impaired because we don’t have this service so we can’t wait.”

Johnston said it will be a tremendous disappointment if a cath lab is not included in a budget or capital plan in the next few months. Central Albertans need to keep advocating for the service.

Hay said while it was difficult for her to speak out, she encouraged others to continue to tell their stories.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter