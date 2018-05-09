Angel Badger-Jones (foreground) is excited to get a tree sapling. They were handed out to other West Park Elementary students and Grade-oners across Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

About 100 West Park students cheered on Wednesday as a giant mechanical spade planted an new oak tree in their playground.

West Park Elementary Scgool was chosen by the city of Red Deer as the recipient of this year’s ceremonial Arbor Day tree — and five Grade-1 classes were on hand to watch the bur oak being lowered into the ground by a city parks worker.

Acting mayor Ken Johnston got the kids clapping as the truck drove away.

Principal Katharyn Blades said Grade 1 students get saplings to plant around Red Deer every year. This spring, she’s thrilled the school is also getting the new oak tree.

“There was no doubt about where to plant it,” said Blades — who pointed beside the “beautiful, healthy” poplar. “We all just love that tree,” she added, and soon there will be more shade created by the oak.

Students Cairo Miner and Scarlett Weran got to hold the commemorative certificate presented to the school.

Weran said her favourite tree is an apple tree, and she agreed with Miner that trees are for climbing, among many other things.

(More information and video to come).


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Most Read

