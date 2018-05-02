Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has produced its first chocolate bar — and given it an Indigenous name.

Peace by Chocolate of Antigonish, N.S., revealed Wednesday its new milk chocolate and hazelnut bar is to be called Wantaqo’ti (pronounced Wan-tahk-oo-di), the Mi’kmaq word for peace.

“Nothing is nobler than spreading our message in the mother tongue of this land we are on and we call home,” founder Tareq Hadhad said via email.

He said it is his company’s mission to translate the family’s concept of peace to all Canadians, starting with the Mi’kmaq of his home province.

He said he and his company felt the need to be part of the “noble process” of truth and reconciliation so they reached out to Mi’kmaq leaders to help translate and guide them during the process.

Hadhad said other versions of the bar will be sold using the Arabic, French and Mandarin words for peace.

“Peace is beautiful in every language,” Hadhad said.

He hopes to sell bars in 20 languages, including other Indigenous languages, by the end of the month. Some proceeds will go to local and national Indigenous organizations as well as the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games, to be held in Antigonish.

The bars will be available for $4.99 online and at Atlantic Canada Sobeys stores next week and Ontario in two weeks.

The company is also working on developing wrappers profiling leaders of global peace movements. They will be available in two weeks, he said.

Peace by Chocolate has until now mostly sold boxes of chocolates.

An aspiring physician, Hadhad said he abandoned his studies and fled to Lebanon with several family members after a 2012 bombing destroyed his father’s chocolate factory in Syria.

The family spent three years at a refugee camp, then settled in Antigonish in early 2016, as Canada accepted a wave of more than 25,000 Syrians.

“When we came here as newcomers to this country, we really wanted to support this country to grow and prosper,” he said.

Previous story
Red Deer drug dealer’s former home seized

Just Posted

‘Morally despicable:’ Judge sentences former Young Canadians worker to 10 years

CALGARY — A man who worked for 36 years with a Calgary… Continue reading

Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to… Continue reading

Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

TORONTO — The family of a 30-year-old woman who was among those… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP find starving horse, charge owners with animal neglect

MELITA, Man. — Mounties in southwestern Manitoba have laid animal cruelty charges… Continue reading

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

FREDERICTON — The Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick is urging people… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Feeling the vibes of 2010, Dustin Byfuglien ‘the great equalizer’ for Jets

WINNIPEG — When he looks down the bench, Winnipeg Jets captain Blake… Continue reading

Winter Is Coming: “Tropical Freeze” gets deserved second chance on Switch

TORONTO — Donkey Kong is giving an encore performance of his latest… Continue reading

Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown, 57, found dead in Parliament Hill office

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown has died at the age… Continue reading

NDP leader Singh huddles with caucus after MP’s explosive allegations

OTTAWA — Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is huddling with his caucus… Continue reading

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh’s Aston-Reese

NEW YORK — The NHL is taking a look at a hit… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month