Alberta Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason shakes hands with Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre Monday at a major funding announcement. The province announced $131 million in grants funding for rural water projects across the province. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Regional sewage line moving ahead despite concerns

Cost sharing among concerns of municipalities involved in Sylvan Lake-to-Red Deer sewage line

A Sylvan Lake-to-Red Deer sewage line is going ahead despite cost-sharing concerns.

Construction on the $41-million project is expected to begin this year for a 2019 completion. The province announced $37 million — 90 per cent of the cost — last June. Five summer villages on the lake, Town of Sylvan Lake and Red Deer and Lacombe Counties will cover the remaining cost.

The division of costs was among concerns of municipalities.

“We don’t think the business plan really represents the true spirit of the (commission overseeing the project),” said Lacombe County manager Tim Timmons.

“Quite frankly, we’re confused with the different funding formulas that are used for the different components of the system.”

Lacombe County’s share of the cost of the primary line is projected at $267,000.

The county also issues with the different voting structures in the business plan depending on what part of the project is involved.

“I can tell you for as many concerns we have with the business plan, all of the member municipalities have as many, if not more, concerns as well.

“This is not just a Lacombe County issue.”

Timmons said the county fully supports the commission and the project.

“We are committed to seeing the work being done but we just think on a go-forward basis it’s better that we resolve our issues now.”

County council voted last week to endorse the business plan on the understanding a consultant the commission has hired will address outstanding concerns.

The commission needs to get the business plan endorsed by municipalities so it can ask the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to approve a debt limit increase necessary to proceed with the project.

After the primary line, north and south shore lines will be built at a estimated cost of $20 million.


